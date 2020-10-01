Charles W. HebelLOUISVILLE - Charles W. Hebel, 89, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness with Leukemia.Charles was a native Louisvillian: a graduate of Male High School in 1949 ; U of L graduate with a BA and U of L School of Law graduate Cum Laude in 1955.He was a member of both the Louisville and Kentucky Bar Associations, and recipient of the prestigious Louis Grauman Award in 2012. In his professional law career, Charles set standards of excellence and best practices for colleagues & associates to strive to follow and for clients to trust. For more than five decades, Charles specialized in real estate closings, estate planning and corporate & business organizations. Charles was the original legal architect of the 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange rule which is a benchmark in real estate tax law.As one of the regions most accomplished legal practitioners, Charles lectured at the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Kentucky Real Estate Commission and the Louisville Board of Realtors.Charles was always passionate about his community and was honored for several civic contributions including Farmington's Anne Bruce Haldeman Award for preservation of Kentucky Landscapes. Charles served on numerous charity Boards and he volunteered his services as counsel for countless not-for-profit organizations. His expertise and guidance helped to ensure the historical preservation of several Kentucky Homes and landmarks, Museums and area land conservation projects.Charles and his wife, Carol, were married for 59 years. They were avid travelers and shared their life together with a love of fine art, antiques, classical music and thoroughbred racing.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Hebel, Sr. and Corrine Hebel, and by their first son, Charles Wilding Hebel .Charles is survived by Carol, his wife of 59 years; his son, Charles W. Hebel, IV and Daughter, Loren Hebel-Osborne (David Osborne). Five grandchildren, Madeline Ledbetter (Phillip), Elizabeth Hebel, Rachel Hebel Coleman (Gregory), Justin Hebel and Devyn Hebel. Three great grandchildren, Lyla and Tyler Coleman and Phillip Ledbetter. Nephews: David Wilding (Kim) and Jonathan Wilding (Cheri); niece: Linda Baker (Rick), Atlanta, Ga. and several great nieces and nephews.Charles had a true passion and dedication to the Louisville Orchestra; please, in place of flowers, remember him instead through music with donations to the Louisville Orchestra.Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.A larger celebration of Charles's life will be planned in the future.