Charles W. Moore
Charles W. Moore

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was retired from General Electric Co. and a member of Becker Drive Missionary Baptist Church.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Crawford Moore and son, Mark Moore.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Baker (Robert); beloved grandchildren, Chris Pierce (Lisa), Jennifer Pierce and Alisha Hope (Alex); great-grandchildren, Austyn, Landen, William, Emma, Charlotte and Olivia; and siblings, Reva Parker, Gene Moore, Bob Moore and Wilma Tipton.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. c.s.t. at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, 201 E. Washington St. Glasgow, KY. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. c.s.t. followed by burial in Randolph Cemetery, Wisdom, KY.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home
