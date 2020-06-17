Charles W. MooreLouisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.He was retired from General Electric Co. and a member of Becker Drive Missionary Baptist Church.Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Crawford Moore and son, Mark Moore.He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Baker (Robert); beloved grandchildren, Chris Pierce (Lisa), Jennifer Pierce and Alisha Hope (Alex); great-grandchildren, Austyn, Landen, William, Emma, Charlotte and Olivia; and siblings, Reva Parker, Gene Moore, Bob Moore and Wilma Tipton.Visitation will be held Friday 2-7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. c.s.t. at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, 201 E. Washington St. Glasgow, KY. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. c.s.t. followed by burial in Randolph Cemetery, Wisdom, KY.