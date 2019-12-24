|
Charles Walter 'Charlie' Hamilton
LOUISVILLE - 88, died on Christmas Eve at his home in Louisville, KY. Strong and stubborn to the end, Charlie was told in early November that he was only expected to live another two weeks due to heart and kidney problems. Charlie far exceeded that prediction, leading one of his doctors to joke that he had "outlived his expiration date" and his family was blessed to be able to spend these bonus weeks with him.
Charlie is survived by Kathleen Hamilton, his wife and soulmate of 66 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Debbie Hamilton, his son Larry (Alicia) and 7 grandchildren, Shelley Waldman (Mark), Brian Carney (Brandi), Regina Blake (Colin), Drew Hamilton, Charles Hamilton, Parker Hamilton and Graham Hamilton, together with 3 great-grandchildren, Brianne, Bralynn and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hamilton and Regina Hamilton, his brother and 8 sisters.
Charlie was born in Louisville on October 18, 1931 (he often joked that the same day Thomas Edison died another bright bulb was born). Charlie worked as a Master Plumber and eventually owned his own plumbing business. He later had a successful career building homes and apartments.
Charlie was full of stories and always the life of the party. He was generous, loyal to friends, a great family man and a loving father and family patriarch. He enjoyed sports, cards, the CARDS, and cutting up with family and friends. They will smile at the memories of his stories and antics but will miss him terribly.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home with burial at Calvary Cemetery, and a reception to follow at St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charlie's life.
Charlie and his family appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support from family, friends and neighbors during Charlie's illness and are so grateful for the amazing care team from Hosparus Health.
Charlie asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, building renewal fund, 2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville, KY 40205 or Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205 (envelopes available).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019