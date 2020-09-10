1/1
Charles Washington Larimore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Washington Larimore

Louisville - Charles Washington Larimore 90, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. C.W. grew up on a farm in Green County Kentucky and went on to serve his country in the U. S. Navy. After nearly 26 years he retired from G.E. then ran his own business in Irvington Kentucky. He was a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite, Eastern Star and a Mason. C.W. was also a Kosair Shriner.

C.W. was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Laola Milby, second wife Daphine Hicks and sisters Zola Cox, Myrla Zuehlke and Zanada Larimore.

He is survived by his children Charlene Haeberlin (Ralph), Carol Denhard (Gary Ryan) and Gary Larimore (Stephanie), 2 step children, siblings Virgil T. Larimore, Rhea Larimore and Russell Larimore, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A service to honor the life of C.W. will be held Tuesday, September 15th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The funeral service will be shown on Facebook Live for those that cannot attend in person. Visitation will be Monday, September 14th from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.archlheadyresthaven.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Facebook Live
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved