Charles Washington Larimore
Louisville - Charles Washington Larimore 90, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. C.W. grew up on a farm in Green County Kentucky and went on to serve his country in the U. S. Navy. After nearly 26 years he retired from G.E. then ran his own business in Irvington Kentucky. He was a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite, Eastern Star and a Mason. C.W. was also a Kosair Shriner.
C.W. was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Laola Milby, second wife Daphine Hicks and sisters Zola Cox, Myrla Zuehlke and Zanada Larimore.
He is survived by his children Charlene Haeberlin (Ralph), Carol Denhard (Gary Ryan) and Gary Larimore (Stephanie), 2 step children, siblings Virgil T. Larimore, Rhea Larimore and Russell Larimore, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A service to honor the life of C.W. will be held Tuesday, September 15th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The funeral service will be shown on Facebook Live for those that cannot attend in person. Visitation will be Monday, September 14th from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
