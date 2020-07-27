1/1
Charles Wayne Mattingly
Charles Wayne Mattingly

Louisville - Charles Wayne Mattingly, age 77, passed from this life into the loving arms of his precious Savior on July 25, 2020.

Here to carry on Charlie's memory is his loving wife of 44 years, Donna; his son Greg Vaught (Amber); his daughter Missy Vaught Rose (Billy); grandsons Caleb and Kai Vaught; siblings Shirley, Joyce, Darlene, and Michael; and step grandchildren Tyler, Evan, and Audrey Rose.

Charlie was a proud Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Triumph IDC church and an ordained minister. He loved fishing and was a devoted UofL fan. Charlie was a loving husband, father and brother, who will always be remembered for his unusual sense of humor, his great listening skills, and the loyalty and dedication he had for those who were lucky enough to call him friend.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service in Charlie's honor will begin Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Charlie will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
