Charles Wayne MattinglyLouisville - Charles Wayne Mattingly, age 77, passed from this life into the loving arms of his precious Savior on July 25, 2020.Here to carry on Charlie's memory is his loving wife of 44 years, Donna; his son Greg Vaught (Amber); his daughter Missy Vaught Rose (Billy); grandsons Caleb and Kai Vaught; siblings Shirley, Joyce, Darlene, and Michael; and step grandchildren Tyler, Evan, and Audrey Rose.Charlie was a proud Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Triumph IDC church and an ordained minister. He loved fishing and was a devoted UofL fan. Charlie was a loving husband, father and brother, who will always be remembered for his unusual sense of humor, his great listening skills, and the loyalty and dedication he had for those who were lucky enough to call him friend.A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service in Charlie's honor will begin Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Charlie will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.