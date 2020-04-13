Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Charles Webster Sr.

Charles Webster Sr. Obituary
Charles Webster Sr.

Louisville - 76, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He retired from Sud-Chemical formerly known as United Catalyst.

He is survived by his wife of 5o years Anna "Anne" Webster

His children; Kimberly, Charles Jr. and Vonte; His Brother Kenneth Webster (Devora); His Sister Joyce Jackson. 7 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews including a special niece Rhonda Jackson. His funeral will be private with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the nurses at hospice for the special care and consideration that was given to him and the family. All acts of kindness was appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
