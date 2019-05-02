|
Charles William Carvin
Louisville - 73, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He was a member of Genesis United Methodist Church, retired Postmaster for U. S. Postal Service, driver for A. D. Porter & Sons, Army Veteran, former Asst football coach for Trinity High School and Holy Cross youth football league, little league baseball coach and one of the founding members and first elected president of West Louisville Sports Youth Baseball League,
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Burnett and Bertha Carvin, sister, Mazie Dinkins.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Bland Carvin; children, Deborah Williams, Michael Robinson (Tremerell), Sheila Reeder (Gilbert), Kelley Lyons and Sara Herd; 10 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings, Louie Carvin, Marie English, Luvert Glanton, Zennie Peterson and Lugenia Hall, host of family and friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.,visitation will also be held 11am -1pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Genesis United Methodist Church, 300 N. 42nd St, with funeral to follow at 1pm at the church. Burial will be in Foley, Alabama.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019