Charles William Luther
1936 - 2020
Charles William Luther

Sellersburg, Indiana - Charles William "Bill" Luther, Sr., 84 of Sellersburg, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family.

Bill was born on May 24, 1936 in Milltown, Indiana to the late Paul and Helen Luther. He enjoyed a long career, retiring from Ashland Oil, Co. Not one to stop working, he enjoyed a second career at Southern Plumbing where he retired, twice. He cherished the friends he made at both for the rest of his life.

Bill was a storyteller and loved to laugh. His tales of living in Idaho and Alaska were legendary. His family loved his stories and would sometimes secretly record him when he was on a storytelling roll. Those stories and his laughter will be treasured and live on forever.

He was quite the renaissance man with a love for the outdoors and for animals. He was an avid gardener, reader and skilled woodcarver. There wasn't much he couldn't do; he even designed and built an inground swimming pool for his family, himself.

Bill's family was his greatest love. He would mention often how blessed he was. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him the most joy and they adored him.

The family takes great comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Martha Jane. Among those that preceded him in death are, his sons, Charles W. Luther, Jr., Gilbert L. Graham, Jr. and his sister, Shirley Hentrup.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kim (Dave) Johnson and son, George "Corky" Luther, both of Sellersburg. His grandchildren, Stacy Buckel, Laurie Graham, Leah Fowler, Farrah (Patrick) Alexander, Matthew (Valerie) Johnson and Ethan Johnson. Nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. His brother, Don (Berta) Luther and sister, Barb Crum, both of Sellersburg. His nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A private visitation and funeral services will be held at Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and your local animal shelter.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
