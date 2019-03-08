Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Charles William Massie


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Charles William Massie Obituary
Charles William Massie

Elizabeth - Charles William Massie, 88, of Elizabeth, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Charles retired from the United States Navy and was a life-long mason.

He was born on September 2, 1930 in Hardinsburg, Indiana to the late Clifton and Blanche (Trinkle) Massie. Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Massie, and son, Ronald Massie.

Charles is survived by his children, Kenneth Massie, Sandra Howard (Steven), Gerald Massie (Cathy); grandchildren, Ronnie, Christina, Cory, Chance, Katie, Jeremey, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, and Jaxon.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Monday after 12:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

The family requests that contributions in Charles' memory be made to (6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205). To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
