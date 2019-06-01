|
Charles William McClure
Louisville - Charles William McClure, 88, of Louisville passed away May 28, 2019 at Riverview Village. He was born on March 31, 1931 in Louisville to the late Thomas and Ray Ann McClure. He was retired from Kentucky Container Service.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Elizabeth McClure; and siblings, Margaret, Gladys and Geneva.
He is survived by his children, Angela Biery (Kamal), Kristin Pasley (Michael) and Eric McGuire (Penny); siblings, Eddie (Kathy), Roscoe, Jimmy (Marilyn), Bobby (Zelma) and Mary; and grandchildren, Eric, Anthony, Elizabeth, Tabitha, Katie, Natalee and Elijah.
A service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1812 West Market Street with private burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday at the funeral home. www.nsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019