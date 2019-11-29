|
|
Charles William Weilage Jr
Louisville - 82, of Louisville, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was a US Airforce veteran, and a retired Master Plumber.
He is survived by his wife, Kit Wileage, daughter, Mary Wileage.
Services 12:30 pm Wednesday in the chapel Arch L. Heady-Cralle,2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment at Cave Hill. Visitation 10:30 to 12:30 Wednesday. Please leave a condolence and view the full obituary www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019