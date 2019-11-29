Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Weilage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Weilage Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles William Weilage Jr. Obituary
Charles William Weilage Jr

Louisville - 82, of Louisville, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was a US Airforce veteran, and a retired Master Plumber.

He is survived by his wife, Kit Wileage, daughter, Mary Wileage.

Services 12:30 pm Wednesday in the chapel Arch L. Heady-Cralle,2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment at Cave Hill. Visitation 10:30 to 12:30 Wednesday. Please leave a condolence and view the full obituary www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -