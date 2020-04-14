|
Charles Woodson
Louisville - Charles W. Woodson Jr., 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was a native of Louisville, KY and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church. He served in the US Air Force for 4.5 years, worked at the Woodson Service Station and sold cars for Tri City Oldsmobile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Woodson Sr. and Edith Carrithers Woodson; wife of 46 years, Eva Mae Reed Woodson; and a great granddaughter, Allis Mae Sears.
He is survived by children, Ronald Woodson (Shirley), Donna Rouse (John) and Ruth Anne Shouse (Scott); seven grandchildren, Reed Woodson (Jennifer), Abby Robinson (Chuck), Stephanie Britt (Jess), Elizabeth Sears (Chris), Rebekah Nicholas (Dustin), Emily and Hannah Shouse; and nine great grandchildren, Jaime and Trevor Woodson, Zeek, Layla, Amos and Gideon Robinson, Annabelle and Nathaniel Britt and Isaac Sears. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Williams (Ralph); and his brother, George Woodson (Nancy); several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Betty Williams.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to West Broadway Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Due to the Covid 19 quarantine the funeral will be only for the closest of family. Entombment at Resthaven Mausoleum in Louisville KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020