Charles Y Hazelton Jr.
Louisville - Charles Y Hazelton Jr, of Jeffersontown, KY died Wednesday August 28, 2019, due to complications from a car accident. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy Toler Hazelton of Jeffersontown, KY, his two children, Patricia Hazelton Hardy of Hillsboro, Oregon and David Christopher Hazelton (retired Air Force veteran) of Wichita Falls, Texas, his five grandchildren, Daniel Hazelton of New York, Cameron and Fiona Hardy of Oregon, and Cole and Kayla Hazelton of Texas. His beloved mother, Helen Sain Hazelton, of Bolivar, TN, and father, Charles Yancy Hazelton of Pea Ridge, AR preceded him in death.
Charles was a proud yet humble man, devoted and doting husband, father, son, grandfather, and uncle. Charles was a self-made man, a successful small business owner for 30+ years, of Louisville Brakes and Muffler. He believed in the value of hard work, and raised his kids on that premise.
He was completely devoted to his wife from the beginning, even if it meant a drive-in movie with her four younger siblings while they were dating and she was babysitting. He would check in on her frequently throughout the work day just because he loved her so much. Charles would surprise her with a new car when he determined that her current one was no longer good enough; she'd get a random call from the dealership to come get her new car! He left post-it notes around the house telling his wife he loved her. His life revolved around Nancy.
Charles loved his classic rock. So much so that when his kids were in high school, he woke them up by blasting Allman Bros so loudly on Sunday mornings that their bedroom walls shook.
Charles knew cars, especially Corvettes. He taught his daughter how to drive on one. When she asked for the 'vette as her car, he graciously had a Chevette towed to the house and had her help work on the engine to get it running. She still doesn't have a Corvette today.
Charles doted on his grandbabies, and just loved spoiling them and spending time with them. He had pictures of them all on his office walls and talked to them weekly, and enjoyed visiting with them during the year. He had no hesitation in sitting on the floor, sneaking treats to them; treats not allowed by their parents. Anytime there was a car issue, Charles would send whatever was necessary to get the cars safe - nothing was too good for those grandbabies.
Charles had a team of guardian angels that got him through previous car accidents, cancer, heart problems, risky surgeries, and other health issues. They are welcoming him now with some good bourbon.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Highlands Funeral Home on 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. Charles asked for donations to be made to the , , and the United Service Organizations (USO).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019