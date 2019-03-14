|
|
Charley F. James Sr.
Louisville - , 88, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, retired from Brown & Williamson and a US Coast Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ella James; children, Kenneth Bivens, Cheryl Hawkins, Charles F. James Jr., Denise Malone (Marvin), Mary Lee James "Tina", Ramonda Covington (Antoine), and Gregory James; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6pm -8pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral:11am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy , burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019