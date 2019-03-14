Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett Ave Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
Charley F. James Sr.

Charley F. James Sr. Obituary
Charley F. James Sr.

Louisville - , 88, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

He was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, retired from Brown & Williamson and a US Coast Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ella James; children, Kenneth Bivens, Cheryl Hawkins, Charles F. James Jr., Denise Malone (Marvin), Mary Lee James "Tina", Ramonda Covington (Antoine), and Gregory James; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6pm -8pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Funeral:11am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy , burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
