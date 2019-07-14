Charlie Cartwright



Louisville - Charles Norbert David "Charlie" Cartwright, beloved son of Charles J. and Mary Cartwright, was born on May 30, 1982, and left this earth on June 20, 2019. Charlie was a graduate of Trinity High School, class of 2000, after which he attended Jefferson Community Technical College studying automotive science.



Charlie's passion was the outdoors. He was an excellent kayaker and disc golfer, and he loved photographing nature and collecting unusual rocks and fossils to display on his front porch. Charlie was the consummate animal lover and they all loved him back. He was always willing to help his many friends as he was very generous and caring. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents Leona Cartwright and Richard and Kay Reimers, and his uncle David Reimers.



Along with his parents, Charlie is survived by his sister, Davie Smeltekop (Chris) and half-sister Jennifer McCall Kuhl (Troy); and aunts, Kathy Hotz (husband John and children Jennifer and J.J.) of Mequon, Wisconsin and Sharon Downing (sons Tim (Stacy) of Chicago, IL and Mike (Jessica) of Niles, MI) of South Bend, Indiana; and a host of family and friends.



A celebration of Charlie's life will be 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Parklands of Floyds Fork, Ogle Foundation Woodland Pavilion, 10702 Broad Run Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291.



Anyone wishing to make a donation in Charlie's memory can do so to The Parklands of Floyds Fork (online: theparklands.org) or c/o 21st Century Parks, 471 W. Main St., Ste. 202, Louisville, KY 40202, or to the .