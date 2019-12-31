|
|
Charlie Jenkins
Clarksville - Charlie Jenkins, 54 year high school sports broadcaster and radio station operator and owner, passed away today due to complications from Parkinson's disease.
Born September 5, 1939 - died December 30, 2019, Charlie was a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana and avid sports fan. Born to Charles "Chig" & Mary Jenkins of Hamburg, IN, he attended St. Paul elementary, the third class of Our Lady of Providence High School and graduated in 1957. He graduated from Indiana University Bloomington, and earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in journalism.
Charlie's passion was broadcasting play by play sports with an emphasis on high school basketball and football and was known as "The Voice of Southern Indiana Sports." His involvement with radio dates to his early 20s but he was best known for his play by play broadcasts of Southern Indiana high sports on WXVW 1450 AM, which he managed and eventually owned with other investors, including WAVG 970 AM, and WQKC FM & WZZB AM . He later broadcast high school play by play action at WKJK 1080 AM and worked at WHAS 840 AM. His love of sports and excellence in broadcasting led to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame award in 1999, the Kentuckiana Media Association's Bob Scherer Lifetime of Service Award in 2005, induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle, IN in 2009, the NTSPY High School Radio Broadcaster award in 2015, and the John H Minta Tourism award in 2011. Involved with the Southern Indiana Tourism board, among his many civic group involvements, Charlie is credited with coining the phrase "Southern Indiana is the Sunny Side of Louisville." He retired from Clear Channel Radio in 2011 and later authored with Ray Day the book "A Pioneering Spirit", which covered the history and tradition of Providence High School Basketball from 1951 to 2017.
Charlie will be forever remembered by Lowetta Slaughter Jenkins of Jeffersonville, IN, his beloved wife of 58 years, Lisa Jenkins Barbier (Mark), son, Stephen Jenkins (Jennie), and grandchildren Olivia and William Jenkins, and Tatum Barbier, and sister Jeanie Jenkins Siegrist (George), and his loving extended family.
Charlie always had a kind word for everyone and touched the lives of many. Friends and family are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from Noon to 8pm at Kraft Funeral Home, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana and funeral on Monday, January 6th at 11AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Providence High School Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Providence High School, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, Indiana 47129.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020