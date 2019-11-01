|
Charlie Sanders
Louisville - Charlie Sanders, 94, entered into Heaven on November 1, 2019. Charlie was born March 13, 1925 in Edmonson County, KY to William Forrest and Myrtle Sanders. He was preceded by siblings, Ruby Hogan (Virgil) and Arthur Sanders (Bert/Sue).
Charlie was a retired Jefferson County Police Officer and spent his retirement as an independent trucking contractor. Charlie also served in the Army during WWII. Charlie had a strong work ethic, always smiling and entertained his family with his police and trucking stories. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite and Shively Lodge 951.
Charlie was preceded in death by Delores Jean Sanders, his wife of 39 years and mother of three children, Terry Sanders (Sandy), Rick Sanders (Deidra) and Chris Sanders (Marla) with grandchildren, Kelly, Todd, Brian, Wes, Megan, Morgan and Matt and 6 great-grandchildren. Charlie was also preceded in death by Alene Sanders and leaves three stepchildren, Lisa Rhoades (Kirk), Steve Lindsey and Deanna Hall (Dale); with grandchildren, Nick, Kristen, Joshua, Lindsay, Robert, Riley, Lauren, John, Leah and 8 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Novemeber 3rd from 2 PM to 8 PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Funeral Service will be 10 AM Monday morning at Highlands with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West, Dixie Highway.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019