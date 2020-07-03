Charlie Zeller
Louisville - Charlie Zeller, 89, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 2. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Parish. He was born Nov 1, 1930 in Louisville, KY to Orville and Mary (Steltenpohl) Zeller. He is preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 60 years, Ida Zeller, Parents, Orville & Mary Zeller, a Brother, and Five Sisters. Charlie is survived by his children, Judy (Mark) McMillen, Fred (Maggie) Zeller, Chuck Zeller, Marty Zeller, Theresa (Chuck) Fleischer, Patty (Curtiss) Teague, and Monica (David) Tezak. Also,12 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Extended Family. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday, July 8, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 9, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Contributions to Food for the Poor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com