1/1
Charlie Zeller
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Zeller

Louisville - Charlie Zeller, 89, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 2. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Parish. He was born Nov 1, 1930 in Louisville, KY to Orville and Mary (Steltenpohl) Zeller. He is preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 60 years, Ida Zeller, Parents, Orville & Mary Zeller, a Brother, and Five Sisters. Charlie is survived by his children, Judy (Mark) McMillen, Fred (Maggie) Zeller, Chuck Zeller, Marty Zeller, Theresa (Chuck) Fleischer, Patty (Curtiss) Teague, and Monica (David) Tezak. Also,12 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Extended Family. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm, Wednesday, July 8, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 9, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Contributions to Food for the Poor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved