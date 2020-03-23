Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Temple of Faith Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star
1703 Bicknell Ave
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple of Faith Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star
1703 Bicknell Ave
View Map
Charline Wilma Parker (Knox) Foster


1923 - 2020
Louisville - 96, passed away March 20, 2020. She was a member of Temple of Faith Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star, Chapter # 96. Survivors; children, Clarence D. Knox (Debra), Sojourna K. McKenzie, Charles C. P. Knox; foster daughter, Linda Joyner; daughter-in-law, Mary K. Daughtery, grand,great-grand, great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Thursday 9am followed by service at 11am. Both services will be at her church, 1703 Bicknell Ave. Interment: Highland Memory Gardens. Funeral and burial will be private. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of Arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
