Charlotte Ann Jones
Louisville - Charlotte Ann Jones, age 77 passed away peacefully under Hosparus care on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Charlotte was a native of Flaherty, KY, and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Maura Gerard (Donald), Lou Mathis (Ronnie), Sheila Estridge (Richard) and Glenn Jones; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers and sisters; 21 nieces and nephews and 41 great-nieces and nephews; and a host of family and long-time friends.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 6 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272. A celebration of Charlotte's life will be 11am Monday, December 16th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019