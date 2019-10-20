|
|
Charlotte Ann Leeds
Louisville - is survived by her loving husband of 29 years: Jay Leeds; her son: James Gibson (Misty); her daughter: Jennifer Carr; grandchildren: Ciara, James Cameron, Zachary, Isabella; her brother: Phillip Underwood (Denise); Nephew: George Underwood (Wendy); and great-nephew: Cody. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Wanda Underwood; and her loving sister: Dawana Underwood; her loving cousin: Karen Maestas and Ron. Charlotte will always be remembered for her love of life, her family, traveling, friends, and her membership at Wildwood Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either or the Humane Society of Louisville. Funeral services will be 12 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019