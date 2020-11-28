1/1
Charlotte Ditto Harbach
A beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and dear friend to so many passed away in Herndon, Virginia, on November 23, 2020. Charlotte was truly one of a kind, loaded with personality and love. The youngest of four sisters, she was raised on the Ditto family farm in Vine Grove and went on to graduate from Indiana University School of Music. Charlotte was a memorable and cherished influence on many lives, from her years as a high school music teacher at Fort Knox, through thirty years as a military wife, and as a trusted realtor in Virginia for over twenty years. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and in her younger years was active in community theater, including as a director of several productions. She was a consummate hostess, a wonderful cook, an expert cross-stitcher, a delightful conversationalist, and the life of any party. Charlotte never met a stranger. Always ready to lavish praise and encouragement on the many people she loved, she was also famously unafraid to "tell it like it is," and could be counted on for good, sound advice about everything from relationships to how to make a proper pie crust. Her sense of humor was legendary, and her laugh infectious. Most of all she adored her family, and those of us by whom she is survived—her sister, Jeanetta, her husband, David, her daughter, Melissa, her son, David II, her daughter-in-law, Meredith, and her grandchildren, Samuel, Grace, and Rose—are so richly blessed for it. A celebration of Charlotte's beautiful life will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. A remembrance page with photos and a guestbook can be found at www.adamsgreen.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
