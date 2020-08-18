Charlotte Gambol, SCN
Louisville - Charlotte Gambol, SCN, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 90 and in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Cleveland, Ohio in 1947. The Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in 2008.
She received her Bachelor of Education degree from Duquesne University, and Master of Fine Arts degree from Catholic University. As a gifted English, Religion and Art teacher, Sister Charlotte devoted herself to the teaching profession for 48 years in the dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA. At the age of 70 she went back to school to get her license in cosmetology. Although she didn't know anything about this field, she bravely undertook this ministry because she felt it would be beneficial to the community. After obtaining her license, she operated a small beauty salon for the older sisters who couldn't get out to obtain hairstyling services.
Many people are the proud owners of a set of her "one of a kind" Christmas carolers. She began making these adorable caroler sets in 1975. Sister Charlotte also used her artistic talent to scour the thrift stores for clothes for the sisters. She likened it to a treasure hunt.
Sister Charlotte's retirement years were spent at St. Louise Convent in Pittsburgh, Carrico Hall in Nazareth, KY and at Nazareth Home in Louisville, where she died.
Sister Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mary Gambol. She is survived by her cousins, friends and by her Sisters in Community.
Sister Charlotte will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com