Charlotte Gilbert
Louisville - 85, passed away on May 13, 2019. Charlotte was a woman who loved her family. Being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister was her biggest joy in life. She has left behind many family and friends that will carry on her memory. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-8 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be Saturday May 18th at 10:00am in the funeral home chapel with the burial to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019