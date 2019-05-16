Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
4400 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 85, passed away on May 13, 2019. Charlotte was a woman who loved her family. Being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister was her biggest joy in life. She has left behind many family and friends that will carry on her memory. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-8 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral Service will be Saturday May 18th at 10:00am in the funeral home chapel with the burial to follow.
