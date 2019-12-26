|
Charlotte Hampton Mitchell
Louisville - Charlotte Hampton Mitchell soared with the angels on December 25, 2019, she was 87 years young. She was not rich, nor was she famous. She was a friend, a spouse, a caretaker, a grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and a Mom. Her greatest contribution to society was raising eight children into successful adults. It wasn't always easy.
At the age of 22, she had five children, all under six years old. She only had a 10th grade education, no marketable skills, and she had just kicked out her husband. Now what do you do? One of her cousins said, "Charlotte you are too young to be saddled with all these kids. You need to put them up for adoption". Mom responded, "I brought them into this world, they are my responsibility". So, with the help of her sister, who took in boarders, she cleaned her house and cooked for them. In return, we lived with our aunts and cousin and received free room and board. Her lesson to us… you can't always control the hand you are dealt, but you can control the response. Respond with grace and determination.
One of those boarders was our future stepfather. They fell in love, got married, and had three more children. For those who lost count, that makes eight children, all graduating from high school, and three of whom earned advanced degrees.
She achieved her greatest legacy. Through all of life's struggles, through all the setbacks, and through all the tears she loved and nurtured eight children who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Robert Tandy Mitchell; parents, John Buckman and Laura Kopple Mitchell; brothers, John Thomas Buckman, Jr., and Joseph Buckman; sisters, Mary Rita Godfrey, and Anna Mae Pilbean.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Hampton (Carol), John Thomas Hampton, Sharon Lee Thompson, Frances Lynn Sherrard (Ronnie), Karen Sue Hampton, Robert Jerome Mitchell, James Mitchell (Anita), and Charles Tandy Mitchell (Tracy); 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A brief funeral service in celebration of her life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with a burial to occur at a later date in Highland Memory Gardens - Mt. Washington.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Salvation Army or Home of the Innocents. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019