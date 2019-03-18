|
Charlotte Jean (Duncan) Remington
Louisville - passed away Saturday March 16, 2019.
She was born May 12, 1933 in Kevil, Kentucky, to George and Myrtle (Gibson) Duncan. Charlotte fought a long and hard battle with Alzheimer's for over 10 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all. She loved to sing in the choir at Highland Park First Baptist Church where she taught girls' Sunday school and was active in WMU through the years.
Charlotte was proceeded in death by her parents George and Myrtle (Gibson) Duncan as well as her five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd Remington; sons Larry Remington (Wanda) of Little Rock, AR, and Bruce Remington (Jennie) of Salem, OR, and one daughter Lisa Lewis (Mark) of Louisville; and six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00pm-7:00pm and Wednesday from 9:00am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Highland Park First Baptist Church, 7321 Billtown Rd, Louisville, KY, 40299.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019