Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
5719 St. Mary's Road
Floyds Knobs, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Lee (Frick) Roberts


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charlotte Lee (Frick) Roberts Obituary
Charlotte Lee (Frick) Roberts

Floyds Knobs - 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau and also enjoyed country line dancing. Charlotte was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.

She was born on June 2, 1945 in Okolona, Kentucky to the late Frank, Sr. and Juanita (Goatley) Frick.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of almost 48 years, Leonard Roberts; son, Kevin Roberts; brothers, Charles Frick (Patsy Heitzman), Frank Frick, Jr. (Barbara), James Frick; and grandchildren Brieann and Jaden.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church (5719 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs) with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now