Charlotte Lee (Frick) Roberts
Floyds Knobs - 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She retired from Kentucky Farm Bureau and also enjoyed country line dancing. Charlotte was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.
She was born on June 2, 1945 in Okolona, Kentucky to the late Frank, Sr. and Juanita (Goatley) Frick.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of almost 48 years, Leonard Roberts; son, Kevin Roberts; brothers, Charles Frick (Patsy Heitzman), Frank Frick, Jr. (Barbara), James Frick; and grandchildren Brieann and Jaden.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church (5719 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs) with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
