Charlotte "Charli" Lorene Ray
Our beautiful Charli gained her angel wings Saturday, November 23, 2019. Supported by her friends and family, she battled breast cancer for two years. From the moment she was diagnosed, Charli displayed to us all what a true warrior she was. She inspired everyone who knew her, and we admired her strength and determination.
Charli was born March 18, 1992. She was her daddy's girl, her sister's heart, the best Aunt Cha Cha ever, and a very best friend. She was also the best dog mom to Hank & Albus. A free spirit, Charli enjoyed life, always looking for the next great adventure. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a naturally talented makeup artist and brought such beauty to those she loved.
Charli's memory will live on in the memories of those who love her. Her parents, Greg & Teresa Ray and her mom Wendi Carpenter. Sisters, Alexandria Ray Shoemaker (Chris), Kimberly Truglio, Kayla Breeding and brother Kevin Breeding (Heather). Nieces Illana & Layla, Nephews, Izaiah, Elijah, Liam and Lukas and the loves of her life Mia and Camille Shoemaker. Grandparents, Charlie & Charlotte Ray, Charlie & Linda Heck, Joe & Gloria Scott. Aunts Kelly Ray & Tracy Ray (Dean), Denise Morgan and Uncle Chris Ray (JoAnn) Cousins, her three best friends, Jackie Bilyeu, Ashley Dillman and Jeremiah Pierce and a host of family members that love her dearly.
Charli's Celebration of Life will be held on December 15th at Valley Hope Center, 10803 Deering Road, 40272 from 2pm-6pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019