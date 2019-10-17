|
Charlotte Lusco
Louisville - Charlotte Louise Lusco, 65, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Oct 16, 2019. She was a Teacher. She was born on February 2, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky to Pete and Hester (McKenzie) Lusco. Charlotte is survived by her, Daughters, Dana Mayes, and Gabrielle Mayes, Grandson, Davien Mayes, 6 Brothers and 5 Sister Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Quinn Chapel AME, (1901 West Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Friday at the Church . To leave a special message for the family, please visit
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019