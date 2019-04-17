|
Charlotte McHone Harrod
Louisville - 92, went to her eternal home in Heaven on April 14, 2019. A native of Berea, KY, she was born to Sam and Bessie McHone as the youngest of 9 children. Charlotte worked as a civil service nurse at Fort Knox during WWII. In 1951, she moved to Louisville. In August 1951, she married her late husband Harold D. Harrod of Frankfort, KY.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Charlotte is survived by her 3 children: Janice Robinson of Berea, KY, Sam Harrod of Lexington, KY, and Sharon Puckett (Paul) of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren: Darrell Robinson of Berea, KY, Rhonda Holt (William) of Berea, KY, Nicholas Harrod of Lexington, KY, Nola Harrod of Lexington, KY, Gina Tomes (Phillip) of Louisville, KY, and Michael Puckett of Louisville, KY; her 6 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-2 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019