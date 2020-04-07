|
Charlotte "Birdie" Renz
Louisville - 81, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 7th.
She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and an avid BINGO player Friday nights at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Birdie was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph; her parents, Frances and Raymond Gipson; a sister, Patsy Gipson and a brother, John Gipson.
She is survived by her children, Karen Hall (Joe), Bill Renz (Brenda), Brenda Tierney (Kevin), Linda Renz, Marjorie Ludtke (Mike), Diana Goff (Dave), Tony Renz (Tina) and Jerry Renz; her furbaby, JoJo; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She will have a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020