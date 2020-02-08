Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Charlotte Smith

Charlotte Smith Obituary
Charlotte Smith

Louisville - 55, passed from this life Wednesday, February 05, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Mary E. Miller, Sr. and a brother, Ray Miller.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Virgil Smith, Sr; sons, Virgil "Wayne" (Alisha) , John E. II, Shawn "Eric" (Madison), Nathaniel and Nicholas Smith; grandchildren, Virgil Wayne, III, Selena, Charlotte, Shawn, Jr Smith, Shatraya and TJ Harrison, Jr; brother, William D. (Teresa) Miller, Jr; sisters, Diana Smith, Debi (Joe) Harrison and Joyce Sullivan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market Street, from 12pm-8pm, Monday Feb,10, 2020 and her funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb, 11, 2020 beginning at 11am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
