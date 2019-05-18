|
Charlotte "Anne" (Westerfield) Sweeney
LOUISVILLE - passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2019, after 82 wonderful years.
A proud graduate of Mercy Academy, Anne raised four children and retired after many years as a successful real estate agent with Century 21 - Joe Guy Hagan. Anne was a master bridge player, and loved to read, but above all she was devoted to her family, always.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John, and by her brothers, Hank and Larry Westerfield.
She is survived by her four children; Laura McMaster (Hugh), of Macon, GA, Cheri Hall (David), Scott Sweeney (Kristi), and David Sweeney (Lynn), all of Louisville; grandchildren, Emily Hall, Nick Hall (Lynda), John McMaster, Taylor Sweeney, Haley Niebruegge (Ryan) and Dylan Mantooth; great-grandchildren, Josie, Waylon, Ava and Cole; sister, Jeanne Westerfield, brother, Johnny Westerfield (Nancy), in-laws, Mari & Joe Hammer, and many nieces and nephews. A Catholic by faith, Mom's nurturing soul and wise counsel will be sorely missed by all of her family and friends, for whom she always gave freely of her time. The family would like to thank the staffs of The Springs at Stony Brook, as well as Westport Place, for the compassionate care given to Mom in the last several months.
Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19th.
Funeral service will be at Highlands Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 20th, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mass of the Air, 508 Breckenridge Ln., Lou., KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019