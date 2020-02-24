|
|
Charlotte Thompson Fallahay
Louisville - age 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with her family by her side.
Charlotte was a Holy Rosary Academy graduate of 1950, a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church where she served on the Alter Society. She was a prior board member for Home of the Innocent, a homemaker, loving wife, and adoring Grandma and Great Grandma.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Laura Thompson; and sister Toni Biegert.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Fallahay; sons, Dan, Kevin and Rob (Amy) Fallahay; daughters, Jackie Hogan (Jay), Mary Pat Bauman (Bob) and Kelley Powers (Todd); ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Pat Pohl and Theresa Straub; brother, Ed Thompson; and many extended family members and friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Franciscan Shelter Home in Charlotte's honor.
Charlotte's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Baptist Health Palliative Care for the excellent way she was cared for.
Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020