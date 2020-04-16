Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Charmaine M. Neil

Charmaine M. Neil Obituary
Charmaine M. Neil

Louisville - Neil, Charmaine M., 91, of Louisville died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd, IN. She was a retired employee of the U. S. Census Bureau and a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by two sons Dwight A. Neil and Keith A. Neil.

She is survived by two daughters Cassandra "Sandy" Choate and Yolanda "Landy" Chestnut (Edwin, Jr.); three sons Owen B. Neil III; Stanton A. Neil (Natalie) and Darrell E. Neil; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

She will be buried in Lebanon National Cemetery Lebanon, KY. All services are private.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
