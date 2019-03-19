Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Charolette Cornwell Obituary
Charlotte Cornwell

Taylorsville - Entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Dorothy Blanford of Louisville, KY. She graduated from Seneca High school and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, playing bingo and having meals with her family.

Preceding her in death is her husband William "Bill" Cornwell, children Sherry and Richard Lee, and sister Darlene Barger.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Stacey (Troy) and Brian (Tammy), grandchildren Sean, Nicole, Bryce, Mary Beth, Bryson, great-grandson Easton, brother David Blanford, along with many nieces and nephews and a life long friend Susie Lyle.

Services will be conducted by Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 4-8pm. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Masonic Home of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
