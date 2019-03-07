Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Cheri Jurewicz
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
More Obituaries for Cheri Jurewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheri Lynn Miller Jurewicz


1969 - 2019
Cheri Lynn Miller Jurewicz Obituary
Cheri Lynn Miller Jurewicz

Louisville - Cheri Lynn Miller - Jurewicz, 49, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She worked for Baptist Health. Cheri is survived by her Mom and Dad, Carrol and Melinda Miller; Brother, Roy Miller (Karen); Sister, Angel Al - Sudani (Albert); Nephew, Adam Al - Sudani; Nieces, Brittany and Hannah Miller; Cheri will be missed by all who knew her and she left us way to soon. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 3pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
