|
|
Cheri Lynn Miller Jurewicz
Louisville - Cheri Lynn Miller - Jurewicz, 49, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She worked for Baptist Health. Cheri is survived by her Mom and Dad, Carrol and Melinda Miller; Brother, Roy Miller (Karen); Sister, Angel Al - Sudani (Albert); Nephew, Adam Al - Sudani; Nieces, Brittany and Hannah Miller; Cheri will be missed by all who knew her and she left us way to soon. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 3pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019