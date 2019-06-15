Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cheron D. Frierson

Cheron D. Frierson Obituary
Cheron D. Frierson

Louisville - 45, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

She was employed with Humana.

She is survived by her daughter, Cionna Frierson; parents, Joyce and Phillip Frierson; sisters, Michelle and Adriane Robertson; fiance', Corey Brown; 2 aunts, uncle, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 11am -1pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
