Cheron D. Frierson
Louisville - 45, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was employed with Humana.
She is survived by her daughter, Cionna Frierson; parents, Joyce and Phillip Frierson; sisters, Michelle and Adriane Robertson; fiance', Corey Brown; 2 aunts, uncle, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 11am -1pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019