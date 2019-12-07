|
Cheryl Ann Brady
Louisville - Brady, Cheryl Ann, 66, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Cheryl was born August 6, 1953 in Circleville, Ohio, lived in Richmond, Va and later moved to Louisville in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years Leo Thompson. She was the daughter of the late J. Earl and Pat Brady. She is survived by her brother Michael Brady and his wife Deidrah of York, PA, her stepchildren Robert Thompson and his wife Angela of Glendale, KY and Katie Williams and her husband Jeff of Mount Eden, KY, and her four grandchildren, whom she adored, Aiden Wallace, William Thompson, Cade Wallace, and Ethan Thompson. She is also survived by her faithful canine companions Lucy and Charlie. She was a graduate of Westport High School and attended the University of Louisville, returning recently to complete an additional degree. She had a long career with the State of Kentucky, initially in Louisville and later in Frankfort.
She was a successful artist in watercolors and frequently featured at St. James Art Fair. In later years she became an accomplished juried artisan in miniature needlepoint, was featured in Miniature Collector magazine, and participated in the international Chicago Miniature Show. Her miniature needlepoint was widely recognized and highly sought by fine art collectors all over the world. Her interests included anything that caught her eye at the moment, obscure trivia, audio books that no one else had ever heard of, anything that sparked an adventure, and Diet Coke (fountain, please). She was a passionate defender of the underdog.
A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held from 1-6 pm Saturday, December 14th at Arch L. Heady and Sons Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville.
Her wish would be for you to perform an act of kindness in her memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019