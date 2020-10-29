1/1
Cheryl Ann Sparks
1944 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Sparks

Louisville - Cheryl Ann Sparks, 76, of Louisville, passed peacefully at her home on October 27, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1944 to the late Albert B. and Ruth Burnett Cunnington. Cheryl was retired from Arch L. Heady Funeral Homes and dedicated many hours to helping others. She spent countless hours volunteering with Friends of Ostomates Worldwide, serving at Friday night fish fry's in at Saint Therese Church and crocheting hats for the homeless community. Family was the most important thing to her and her grandchildren were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Ronnie" Sparks.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Carin Kraus; two grandchildren, Libby Kraus and Hayden Kraus; sisters, Barbara Ballard and Carol Heft; a sister-in-law, Carol Lynn Sullivan (George); nieces, Anne Humphrey (Pat), Diane Thomson (John) and Lisa Bjotvedt (Doug); and a nephew, David Heft (April).

There will be no in-person visitation or funeral services due to Covid-19, however, funeral services will be Live Streamed at www.facebook.com/archlheadyresthaven at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers are suggested to Friends of Ostomates Worldwide, 4018 Bishop Lane, Louisville, KY 40218 or by visiting https://www.fowusa.org. Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.archlheadyresthaven.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
www.facebook.com/archlheadyresthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
