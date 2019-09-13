Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Cheryl (Glur) Boone

Cheryl (Glur) Boone Obituary
Cheryl (Glur) Boone

LOUISVILLE - 80, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joseph Boone; brother, Mark Gathof and brother-in-law, Dr. John Kelly;

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Mitchell (Mark) and Andrea Duncan; brother, Thomas Gathof (Janice); sister-in-law, Kathy Gathof ; sister-in-law, Gail Kelly; brother-n-law, Dr. James Boone (Rosemary) and grandchildren, Laura, Sarah, Samuel, Meredith, and Joseph.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made Hosparus of Louisville or Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019
