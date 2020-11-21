Cheryl Lynn Blair



Louisville - 64, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.



Cheryl was retired from National Processing Company.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Virginia Wentworth; sister, Pam Edlin and daughter, Rosemarie Jones.



Cheryl is survived by her husband of 24 years, Joseph "Lyn" Blair; children, Jason Allen Jones (Jennifer), Jennifer Michele Mewmaw (Jeremy), Joseph "Joey" Blair and Rebecca Michele Fuentes (Benjamin); 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Husband and Rebecca Morrow.



Her celebration of life will be held Tuesday 12 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rattermans.









