Cheryl Lynn "Cheri" Via
1958 - 2020
Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn Via

LaGrange - Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn Via, 61, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Cheri was born on October 8, 1958 in Louisville, Ky and grew up in Jeffersonville, IN before eventually landing in Oldham County with her family in a home she lovingly dubbed Viacamp. After the heartache of losing her husband to diabetes she was lucky enough to find love again and greatly cherished her partnership with Gene Rice for the last 16 years.

Cheri had a servant's heart, born from her strong roots in Girl Scouts and her general nature of caring for others. She carried that heart-filled passion through all that she did, both seen and unseen.

She was a community activist; involved in anything and everything she could to make this world a better place for future generations to come. Cheri served her community as a member of the Oldham County Democrats Executive Committee, Indivisible, and Moms Demand Action, a volunteer for CASA, participant in the Women's March, and as President of the Democratic Women of Oldham County. Her mission, especially in the last few years, was to make a difference.

Cheri loved her family and always had a huge smile on her face every time she was talking about her grandchildren. Her activism exemplified her wish for a better world for them and she gave freely in every way to bring that vision to life.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Via; brothers Alan Merideth and Gerald Merideth; parents Howard and Flora Merideth (Burton).

Left to cherish the memory of Cheri are her fiancé; Gene, daughters Natosha Cundiff (Rhys) and Tiffany, step-sons Brian and Casey; grandchildren Hanie, Jack, Sylas, Shepherd, DavidMichael, LucasRay, Peyton, Brody and Eli; brother David Merideth; extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Cheri's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11am with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, Ky. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 4-8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Cheri to ACLU.org, Black Lives Matter, or the Oldham County Democrats (oldhamkydems.org).

Please leave your memories and condolences for Cheri's Family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
