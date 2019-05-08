Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Big Rock in Cherokee Park
Cheryl Marie Held Obituary
Cheryl Marie Held

Louisville - Cheryl, 71, was born November 11, 1947 and died May 5, 2019. Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Shannon Klein (Christopher), and Stacia Davis, her grandson, Tucker Blanton, two step-grandsons, Michael and Aaron, two siblings, Philip Held (Carol) and Janet Payne (Charles), and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis Held and Doris Hodges.

Cheryl graduated from Angela Merici High School, attended Sullivan Business College and earned her LPN from Spencerian College of Nursing.

A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at Big Rock in Cherokee Park on Friday, May 10th at 6pm. Please wear some pink, her favorite color. The family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Olmstead Parks Conservancy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
