1/1
Cheryl Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Thompson

Louisville - Cheryl Ann Seitz Thompson, 65, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

She was a beautiful soul, wife, mother, daughter, friend, caretaker, singer, jokester, receptionist, insurance agent and member of Southeast Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Seitz.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew G. Thompson; children, Erica Lehmkuhl (Jason) and Christopher Jones (Kellie); fifteen grandchildren; mother, Anna Kennedy; and brother, Tim Seitz (Terri).

Memorial service is 12:00pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 10:00am Saturday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to New Day Ministries.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved