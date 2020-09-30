Cheryl Thompson

Cheryl ThompsonLouisville - Cheryl Ann Seitz Thompson, 65, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.She was a beautiful soul, wife, mother, daughter, friend, caretaker, singer, jokester, receptionist, insurance agent and member of Southeast Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Seitz.She is survived by her husband, Andrew G. Thompson; children, Erica Lehmkuhl (Jason) and Christopher Jones (Kellie); fifteen grandchildren; mother, Anna Kennedy; and brother, Tim Seitz (Terri).Memorial service is 12:00pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 10:00am Saturday until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to New Day Ministries.