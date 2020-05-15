Chester Cotton
Louisville - Mr. Chester Cotton, Age 79, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Mr. Cotton was born on April 9, 1941 in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Myrtle Cotton. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents and nine siblings.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Diana (Whitworth) Cotton; children, Bruce (Janet) and Brian (Carrie) Cotton, Eric Mobley (Jeremy), Susan Hamilton and Leslie Gaddis; grandchildren, Todd, Jessica, Jared, Jeremy, Sheila, Grayson and Ellis; great-grandson, Kaegan; mother-in-law, Betty Whitworth; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 pm until 8pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.