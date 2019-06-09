Services
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
101 Walnut Grove Church Lane
Irvington, KY
Chester "Chet" Keys Obituary
Chester "Chet" Keys

Louisville - Chester "Chet" Keys, 64, died July 6, 2017 after a four year battle with ALS. Chet was born on April 1, 1953 to the late Cosby & Bertha Kinnison Keys in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Sue Keys; a brother in law, Danny Cox; and a stepmother, Charlene Keys. He is survived by two sisters, Irene (Jim) Bates of Brunswick, GA, and Carol Cox of Elizabethtown, KY. In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated for medical research and there was no visitation or service. His cremains have been returned to his family and there will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 101 Walnut Grove Church Lane, Irvington, KY 40146.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
