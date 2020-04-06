|
|
Chester Lee Cummings
Louisville - 92, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
He was the founder of Auburndale Auto Parts & Machine Shop. Chester enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and making people laugh with his many jokes. He loved spending time at his home in Crystal River, FL and Nolin Lake with his family and friends.
Chester is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Cummings and brother, Alvin Cummings.
He is survived by his loving children, Sharon Walters (Ricky), Velda McCue (Jimmy), Gene Cummings (Peggy), Rusty Cummings (Sandy) and Vickie Martin (Chuck); 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Melone and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cummings.
His private funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. A "drive-thru only" visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020