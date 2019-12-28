Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester List
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester List


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester List Obituary
Chester List

Louisville - Chester Harold List, aged 77 years old, went to the Lord on December 18th, 2019. He was born October 2, 1942 in Saginaw, Michigan to Harold List and Myrtle Weiss. He came to Louisville as an Engineer at Channel 32 in 1962 and finished his career in television as Sales Manager at Pax Channel 21. Chet enjoyed sailing, nature, and movies. He also loved reading, jazz, and playing the piano. His later years were spent volunteering and working for his congregation.

He is survived by his wife, Denise List, brothers Jim and Ben, children Adam List and Kiersten Donahue, grandchildren Brigid, Brendan, Kurt and Jane. A funeral service will be held January 3rd, 2020 at noon at Evergreen Funeral Home at 4623 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40213. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -