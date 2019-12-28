|
Chester List
Louisville - Chester Harold List, aged 77 years old, went to the Lord on December 18th, 2019. He was born October 2, 1942 in Saginaw, Michigan to Harold List and Myrtle Weiss. He came to Louisville as an Engineer at Channel 32 in 1962 and finished his career in television as Sales Manager at Pax Channel 21. Chet enjoyed sailing, nature, and movies. He also loved reading, jazz, and playing the piano. His later years were spent volunteering and working for his congregation.
He is survived by his wife, Denise List, brothers Jim and Ben, children Adam List and Kiersten Donahue, grandchildren Brigid, Brendan, Kurt and Jane. A funeral service will be held January 3rd, 2020 at noon at Evergreen Funeral Home at 4623 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40213. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019