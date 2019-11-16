|
Chester Morris Heath
Louisville - Chester Morris Heath, 63, entered into rest on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayward and Earlene Heath; Brother, Randal Heath; He is survived by his daughters, Heather Heath and Beverly Burgin; Brother, Marlon Heath; Sister, Betty Salsman; Several Nieces and Nephews; His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-9pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019